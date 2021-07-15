A BLAENAU Gwent school has created a huge mural with the help of a local artist.

Tredegar Comprehensive School teamed up with acclaimed Ebbw Vale artist Nathan Wyburn to create the piece, which symbolises lockdown and the school’s art.

The school’s head of art and design Leanne Greenway came up with the idea for the project which was heavily inspired by Mr Wyburn’s extremely popular NHS nurse artwork where he created the image of a nurse from hundreds of photos of healthcare and keyworkers from across the UK.

“I like to be in my classroom painting,” said Ms Greenway. “So working from home and teaching art over the computer is very strange but the pupils were fantastic.

“I used Nathan’s work as a way to teach and inspire the pupils and decided to get them to send me one photo they took that symbolised their lockdown experience with the plan to do something like Nathan had done with the bog NHS collage.

Ruby, Tredegar Comprehensive School art ambassador, Nathan Wyburn and Leanne Greenway, head of art at Tredegar Comprehensive School with the Resilient Ruby art on display at Bedwellty House

“During the pandemic, we were able to have Nathan to the school to speak to the pupils which was incredible but to have him involved in the final project adds an extra layer.

“The overall image shows one of our student art ambassadors Ruby, and when she saw it at the unveiling, she was like ‘Miss, it’s huge!’”

Ms Greenway said that Ruby encompassed all the students in the school and across schools elsewhere with dedication and determination.

The artwork is currently on display on the wall of Bedwellty House in Tredegar, which is opposite the school and from September it will be moved to the school itself.

Resilient Ruby is on display at Bedwellty House in Tredegar. It was created by Nathan Wyburn and pupils from Tredegar Comprehensive School

Resilient Ruby was unveiled in a ceremony on Monday, July 12, which was attended by pupils, staff and Mr Wyburn. He was presented with flowers, cards and biscuits with his own face on as well as a rendition of From Now On.

Mr Wyburn said: “I worked closely with the school a few months ago and never did I imagine the project would come to this.

“I was greeted with a rendition of From Now On, one of my favourite songs, flowers, cards and biscuits with my face on! So cool.

“I’m so grateful that my work can do this to the younger generation. Stay creative, stay amazing. And it means so much more knowing its for a town next to where I grew up.

“Thanks to Ruby, all the pupils, and Leanne for this honour.”

