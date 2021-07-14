A NEWPORT music festival is doing buy-one-get-one-free offer tickets for the next three days.
First minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed festivals and outdoor shows can go ahead with no limit on numbers - meaning Party at the Park on Saturday, August 7 can go ahead.
READ MORE:
- Newport Feeder concert has been postponed
- Strictly Come Dancing's Bill Bailey in Newport comedy event
To celebrate, the event's organisers are offering a buy-one-get-one-free offer for the next 72 hours.
You can get this offer via their website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.