A NEWPORT music festival is doing buy-one-get-one-free offer tickets for the next three days.

First minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed festivals and outdoor shows can go ahead  with no limit on numbers - meaning Party at the Park on Saturday, August 7 can go ahead.

READ MORE:

To celebrate, the event's organisers are offering a buy-one-get-one-free offer for the next 72 hours.

You can get this offer via their website

NHS workers are also offered tickets for free.