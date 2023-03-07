Escape Records announced last week that Ryder, the singer behind smash hit 'Spaceman', would be performing at Singleton Park, Swansea on Friday, August 18.

Escape records said: "We’re thrilled to announce that we will be bringing ‘Spaceman’ superstar, Sam Ryder, to Singleton Park, Swansea on Friday the 18th of August!"

"Priority Access Tickets go on sale on Thurs 9th March at 10am! Sign up for priority access to avoid missing out."

Buzzing for this one 💛 https://t.co/KWJ5VbZqL8 — Sam Ryder (@SamRyderMusic) March 2, 2023

Ryder took to Twitter following the announcement to express his excitement.

He said: "Buzzing for this one."

Casey Lowry and Who's Molly will be support acts for the performance.

Ryder rose to fame last year as the UK's 2022 Eurovision Song Contest entrant.

Singing his now, smash hit, Spaceman, he came runner up, behind only the Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra.

Following Eurovision, Ryder went from strength to strength capping off a whirlwind 2022 with his album, There's nothing but Space, Man, being voted #1 album in the UK charts.

WE DID IT! COMPLETELY AND WHOLEHEARTEDLY TOGETHER! 🙏🤯 THERE’S NOTHING BUT SPACE, MAN! 👩‍🚀 #1 ALBUM 🚀 Thank you dream weavers ✨ pic.twitter.com/zG1ltavnoP — Sam Ryder (@SamRyderMusic) December 16, 2022

Ryder, will be at the Great Hall, Cardiff, on April 1, as part of his 'There's Nothing But Space, Man' tour.

That concert is already sold out.

How to get tickets to Sam Ryder Singleton Park performance and how much do they cost?





Priority access tickets go on sale Thursday, March 9 at 10am through record label, Escape Records.

You can sign up for priority access tickets by visiting the Escape Records website.

Tickets range in price from £20 for general release sale tickets for children, to £70 for adult VIP tickets.

A standard general release adult ticket costs £35.

Priority access tickets will get you £5 off the general release price.