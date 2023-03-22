The Change.Org petition, which accuses the BBC of recreating “the brutal events for their own entertainment purposes” has already received nearly 2,000 signatures.

The petition reads: “It has been less than 6 years since the fire that took 72 innocent lives and left hundreds more people displaced grieving without any justice.

“Many people are still suffering from PTSD and many cannot even return to their old neighbourhood because of the trauma they experienced that night.

“There are still survivors waiting for a permanent home.

“In spite of all of this, the BBC has decided that they wish to recreate the brutal events for their own entertainment purposes, claiming under the guise that they will spread awareness with the permission of the residents and survivors.

“It makes me sick to my stomach that the most disturbing & traumatic night of our lives will be made into a tv show that people across the country will watch from the comforts of their homes with a cup of tea.”

The petition, which you can view here, adds: “. This is just another example of higher powers taking a marginalised community's autonomy away from them, masquerading as aiding their cause.

“I am demanding that the BBC stops making the Grenfell fire TV Drama. I demand that they do not add more trauma to the people who are still mourning the loss of their loved ones.

“Please join me by signing this petition and spreading the word. We should be able to have a say in a broadcasting network that is funded by the people and can do this with your help. Thank you.”

One signee said: “No dramatisation could begin to portray the suffering and trauma the residents of Lancaster West and those living under the tower have endured. It’s far too soon considering the 1000’s still suffering PTSD.”

Another added: “I lost people I knew and loved in that tower we shouldn't have to relive it.”

A BBC Spokesperson said: “We are extremely mindful of the impact that a project of this nature can have on those whose lives have been personally affected, and this programme will be made with the utmost sensitivity and respect.

"It will draw on over five years of research to ask not only how this terrible tragedy was able to occur, but also what we can learn to ensure that the events at Grenfell can never happen again elsewhere.”