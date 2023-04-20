The Wireworks footbridge, which crosses the Wye in the heart of the village, has been made world famous thanks to the Netflix series.

It is also well-known by local walkers - it links up with the Wye Valley Greenway and the route up to Devil's Pulpit and the Offa's Dyke trail - and photographers.

The bridge has been closed for some time to allow repair works to take place.

It was due to open this month (April), but in an update from contractors VolkerLaser this estimate has been amended.

When is Tintern's Wireworks bridge going to reopen?





VolkerLaser has said that, due to persistent heavy rain in recent weeks, the work has been delayed.

"While the teams were aiming to complete all works by the end of April, delays caused by poor weather conditions over the last few weeks means this will now be pushed back to early May," they said in a statement.

What work has been done on the Wireworks bridge in Tintern?





VolkerLaser have said that the new steel structure spanning the river, which will hold up the new wooden floor, has been installed.

It is now seated on the original bridge abutments.

"Repairs and repointing works to the existing stonework have also continued," VolkerLaser said.

The mortar used was chemically analysed so it would match up as closely as possible to that used during the bridge's construction.

"Although the new mortar contrasts quite noticeably at the moment, time and weathering will gradually reduce the contrast," VolkerLaser said.

The new timber deck is also awaiting being laid.