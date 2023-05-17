Great Western Railway (GWR) is reminding Beyoncé fans that, despite extra trains being provided for tonight’s concert, they are expected to be extremely busy and a queueing system will be in place.

Concert goers should check before they travel and allow more time for their journeys both before and after the concert at the Principality Stadium.

Doors to the Principality Stadium open at 5pm and the concert is expected to finish around 10.30pm.

GWR expects to return to a full level of service from tomorrow following a trackside fire between Newport and Cardiff.

However, damage to signalling equipment means services will continue to take a few minutes longer than normal.

GWR is providing additional trains following the concert, but services will be extremely busy and a queuing system will be in place outside Cardiff Central station.

The train operator will provide 15 trains and more than 8,000 seats for customers leaving Cardiff Central after the concert.

In a repeat of the queueing system in place for this year’s Six Nations fixtures, people travelling east towards to Newport will be asked to queue on the square in front of Cardiff Central station, rather than from Riverside Car Park.

Transport for Wales is advising passengers travelling from the South Wales Valleys to allow extra time for their journey as replacement buses will be in operation.

There will be no trains north of Pontypridd (Treherbert and Merthyr Tydfil Lines) and Mountain Ash (Aberdare Line) all day tomorrow.

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: “Unfortunately our planned engineering work is over-running while we complete all the necessary checks to allow the infrastructure to be reopened safely.

“We understand the extension of rail replacement buses that are currently in place will be frustrating for passengers, especially with a major event taking place in Cardiff.

“It is important customers familiarise themselves with the rail replacement timetables to get to the event and home safely afterwards.”

Network Rail continues to investigate the cause of yesterday’s trackside fire and say they expect "minor disruption to continue until the end of the month".