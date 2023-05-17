If you've missed out previously, or have made a last-minute decision that you'd like to see the Queen of Pop, it's not too late.

How to get tickets to see Beyonce in Cardiff

Beyonce tickets for her Renaissance Tour concert at Principality Stadium, Cardiff, are still available.

Tickets are available on the Ticketmaster website.

🦄LIMITED TICKET ALERT🦄



It’s here!



RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR arrives in Cardiff tomorrow at Cardiff Principality Stadium



Limited tickets just released >> https://t.co/ukRE23S7mV@beyonce pic.twitter.com/pJt7ErJ9SR — ticketmasteruk (@TicketmasterUK) May 16, 2023

There are only seated tickets remaining, ranging in price from £85.90 to £157.25, at the time of writing.

What time does Beyonce's Cardiff concert start?





Beyonce's concert at Principality Stadium, Cardiff, is scheduled to start at 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 17, with doors opening at 5pm.

The concert is reported to have no support act and runs for three hours, meaning the concert should conclude at around 10.30pm.

Concertgoers are being urged to plan their journey ahead of time with a number of road closures in place set to cause travel disruptions.

Some roads have already been closed off while there will be a full Cardiff city centre road closure in place from 4pm until midnight today to ensure concertgoers can get to and from the venue safely.

The M4 motorway and surrounding trunk road networks are also expected to be very busy as a result of the event.

Traffic Wales said there was a 17% increase in traffic on the M4 for the Ed Sheeran concert last May, resulting in up to 40-minute delays.

They said they are expecting the same tomorrow for the Beyonce concert.