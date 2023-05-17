AMAMDA Holden and Alan Carr will return to our screens together as a second series of Amanda and Alan’s Italian Job has been confirmed.
The pair have bagged another ‘One Euro’ house but this time, it’s in the hills of Tuscany.
The series is set to test the duo’s DIY and design skills as they join a group of local tradespeople and renovate a dilapidated historic home complete with a medieval tower that’s crying out for a bit of TLC.
Amanda and Alan will embrace local life and explore the rich culture while in Tuscany.
Amanda Holden and Alan Carr to renovate second house in new series of BBC show
The warmth and humour of their friendship will shine through as they face inevitable build hiccups and design dilemmas during the project.
The first series was popular with viewers, consolidating at an average audience of 3.9 million across eight episodes, with 1.3m coming via iPlayer and peaking at 4.6m for the most watched episode.
When the renovation is complete, the house will go on sale and the profits will be donated to charity.
Alan and Amanda’s renovation project from the first series – Casa Alamanda – is in the process of being sold with the net profits to be shared equally between Children in Need and Comic Relief.
Amanda Holden says: “I’m obviously absolutely delighted that Alan and I have been given a second series of a show that we created together. This time I’m considering ditching my nail extensions but I’ll certainly be keeping the lashes!
“I’ve got the Aperol Spritz on ice and I’m being fitted for a new boiler suit as we speak! I adore Alan and this job suits us both perfectly. The sweetest thing about it all is that we can continue to raise more money for charities that make a huge difference to the lives of so many.”
Alan Carr says: “So excited to be returning to Italy with my good friend Amanda for more blood sweat and tiles. Can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and transform another Euro house. What could possibly go wrong?!!”
Clare Mottershead, Lead Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment and Events, says: “Amanda and Alan are a ray of sunshine on our screens. With their passion for interior design, making friends and diving headlong into local life, they entertained and inspired millions last winter.
“We’re thrilled they are back to take on an even more incredible one-Euro renovation project in another stunning location. Viewers are in for a treat and we can’t wait to join them – and their irresistible sense of fun - on a new adventure.”
