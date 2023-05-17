Helen Flanagan, who played Rosie Webster on the soap, has confirmed that she is ready to return to the cobbles in the coming years.

The actress, who has three children with footballer Scott Sinclair, said the time would have to be right for her family.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Helen said: “I'd love to go back to Corrie, I really, really would, but it has to be when the time’s right because my little boy’s only young."

Helen last appeared on Coronation Street in 2018, and she's already thought of how her character might've changed.

Helen Flanagan, who played Rosie Webster on ITV Coronation Street, has confirmed that she is ready to return in the future (Image: Bang)

She explained: "I'd like to see Rosie be a mum, I think that would be interesting. I think she would palm Sally off with the kids and then just go and do anything that she wants."

Last year, an insider revealed that 'Coronation Street' bosses would welcome Helen's return to the show.

It was also suggested that the actress misses playing the part of Rosie.

The source told The Sun newspaper at the time: "Helen's talking about plans to return - not this year, but maybe late next year.

"Bosses have made it clear they'd welcome her back and she sees the soap cast as family.

"She misses them, and playing Rosie, a lot."