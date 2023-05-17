Simon Cowell is said to smash the golden buzzer for a second time despite already selecting the act he wanted to instantly send through to the live semi-finals.

This seems to be influenced by Strictly star Bruno Tonioli after he did the same thing a few weeks.

The new judge was pranked as he arrived on the Britain's Got Talent set when the duo Ant and Dec told him the wrong rules, causing confusion among the judging panel.

Wait... ANOTHER Golden Buzzer?! We just can't keep up anymore!



Join us for even more tremendous talents on #BGT next Saturday at 8pm on @ITV 1 and @WeAreSTV. pic.twitter.com/IkOMLinxKj — BGT (@BGT) May 14, 2023

While the act Simon Cowell hits the golden buzzer for has not yet been revealed, the TV personality can be seen ripping up the rule book as he sends another through to the semi-finals.

The hint was revealed on the official BGT Twitter account in a post reading: "Wait... ANOTHER Golden Buzzer?! We just can't keep up anymore!"

In the accompanying video, Simon Cowell can be heard saying: "Sometimes, I feel you should just break the rules..." to the shock of Bruno.

BGT fans slam new series as some say show 'has had its day'





Fans took to the comments to criticise the extra golden buzzer as well as the new series of the show.

Dancing, singing, spooky vibes and ANOTHER GOLDEN BUZZER?! Check out what you missed on last week's episode of #BGT...



Stream on @ITVX: https://t.co/m9kv17f8K6

or catch up on @WeAreSTV Player: https://t.co/dFwh6YffaA pic.twitter.com/UTaktn4YMy — BGT (@BGT) May 17, 2023

One viewer said: "Saturdays show….dear god. 2 decent acts in 90 minutes. Anything half decent gets a golden buzzer."

Another added: "Maybe this show has had its day, too scripted" while others hit out at the over-use of golden buzzers.

One fed-up fan said: "Soo what's the actual rules with the Golden Buzzer?? Do they all have two Golden Buzzers now? This is all so god damn confusing now!!"

While another said: "This is, without a doubt, the worst series ever of #BGT. It is the biggest load of crap. There was no need for another golden buzzer last, yeah he could sing...but he wasn't anything special."