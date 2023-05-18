The 30-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Sinead O'Connor on Channel 4’s Hollyoaks - has been cast as Courtney Vance, the glamorous wife of Darren, one of Dev Alahan's business associates on the ITV soap.

Stephanie, who left Hollyoaks in 2019, said: "I am absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of Coronation Street, playing the part of Courtney Vance.

"Growing up I have always watched and loved the show, so to be part of the biggest TV soap in Britain, which is in the hearts and homes of so many people, is an honour."

Stephanie Davis, who is best known for playing Sinead O'Connor on Channel 4’s Hollyoaks, is joining the cast of Coronation Street (Image: Bang Showbiz)

Stephanie is being joined on the set by Ryan Early, who has been cast in the role of Darren Vance.

The actor has also revealed that he's a long-time fan of the ITV soap.

He said: "I am so thrilled to be playing Darren Vance on Coronation Street and joining the most iconic soap. I grew up watching the show with my grandmother so to walk on the cobbles is such an honour."

Stephanie and Ryan start filming this week and will make their Coronation Street debuts in July.

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has already promised viewers that the new recruits will be at the centre of a "fun, fiery storyline".

Looking forward to the summer, Iain shared: "In Stephanie and Ryan, we have cast two fantastic actors as the catalyst for this fun, fiery storyline.

"Aadi will quickly find himself way out of his depth as he risks everything for Courtney. And while it is the best time he’s ever had in his life, he stands to end up in a whole heap of trouble!"