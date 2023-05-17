REPORTS have said that Channel 4 will no longer work with Escape To The Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge after a review.
Escape To The Chateau follows the couple and their family as they trade in their two-bed flat in Essex for a dilapidated French chateau.
However, according to reports, production company Two Rivers Media, who produce the programme, will no longer work with the TV stars.
Deadline spoke with their former colleagues who alleged that Dick and Angel clashed with Escape To The Chateau producers.
Happy Valentine's Day! We hope you have a love-filled day with your nearest and dearest. 🥰♥️ pic.twitter.com/N4zwTBWgIP— The Chateau (@thechateautv) February 14, 2023
The source told reporters: "There has been a deteriorating relationship between Two Rivers and Dick and Angel’s Chateau TV for various reasons and it all came to a head.
"Producers turn them into this perfect, brilliant, funny couple. They’re that on camera, but that’s about it."
Another source added that one producer described them as "warm and welcoming."
This comes after a review was carried out into the couple's conduct.
Channel 4 confirmed the review, telling the Metro newspaper: "Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future."
Two Rivers added: "We can confirm that we will no longer work with Dick and Angel and cannot comment further at the moment."
You just can't beat a sunset at The Chateau! ☀️🧡#chateaudelamottehusson #dickandangelstrawbridge #escapetothechateau pic.twitter.com/GyA5fKH9Tm— The Chateau (@thechateautv) April 23, 2023
The show was originally produced by Spark Media Partners all the way back in 2016 with the last episode airing in December of last year.
Since then, there has even been an Escape To The Chateau spin-off, seeing other Brits attempt to renovate large estates in France, with some help from Dick and Angel.
Escape to the Chateau: DIY started in 2018. The couple also starred in Escape to the Chateau: Make Do and Mend, a show seeing the pair help families across the UK tackle their DIY dilemmas which first aired in 2020.
