Devauden Festival is run entirely by the community.

However, it has now also received recognition from the Welsh government through Event Wales.

Devauden Music Festival was the brainchild of resident Jeremy Horton who launched the event in 2010 as a way of raising funds for the village hall.

A one-day festival, it attracted 100 people, but the intervening years have seen its popularity soar as organisers have become ever more ambitious.

Devauden Festival 2023 includes

a family funfest of live music from new, emerging and established artists many of whom are home grown in Wales

Five performance areas - main stage, Big Top, acoustic stage, Badger’s Den and Merry Mari, a new DJ stage run by a group from Devauden

craft and charity stalls

children’s entertainment

food outlets and bars.

It is set to be the biggest yet and will be staged over three days from Friday, May 26 to Sunday, May 28.

-

Devauden’s population of just over 1,000 is expected to swell by 4,000 music-loving visitors and their families.

As always, all profits will go the Hood Memorial Hall (HMH) charity which manages the village hall and runs a wide range of community activities throughout the year.

Welcoming the support from Event Wales, Jeremy Horton, who continues to lead the festival, said: “We are thrilled to receive the support of Welsh Government and incredibly proud of all our volunteers who have made the event possible over the years.

“The festival brings communities together and enables artists to perform on a professional stage to a bigger audience than they may otherwise have done.

"It also provides them with an opportunity to develop their performance skills and build wider recognition.”

Tim Walker, chair of HMH’s management committee, said: “This support will enable us to significantly improve facilities for festival goers and artists as well as extend our marketing to appeal to a wider audience including visitors from further afield."