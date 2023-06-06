Mulvaney, who has played Amy Barlow in the ITV soap since 2010, has shared that she is pleased that her character's rape in the show has inspired conversations about consent.

The Corrie actor, 20, also explained that the online reaction to the storyline has “been insane” with many people having shared their similar experiences with her.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper: “I am so pleased conversations have started to happen since this story first aired.

Elle Mulvaney worked wth the Schools Consent Project for the sensitive storyline. ( Bang Showbiz) (Image: Bang Showbiz)

Coronation Street star 'so pleased' about consent discussions after ITV soap storyline

“The response on social media has been insane and a lot of people have confided in me.

“They have come forward about their own experiences, saying, ‘This has happened to me too,’ and I’ve been really touched they have. At the same time, I find it horrifying it is so common.

“Mums have told me it has made them want to have a conversation with their son about consent.

“The more teenagers that know about this, the less it is likely to happen.”

Elle - who worked with the Schools Consent Project on the plot point - believes the problems with having open discussions about sexual assault lies in the “stigma” that surrounds opening up.

She said: “It’s the stigma of, ‘Oh gosh, I can’t say anything, it’s too formal’. It isn’t too formal and we should all openly talk about consent.

“Within my own friendship group, nobody is afraid to have those ­conversations about sexual consent."