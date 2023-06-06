The famous Waverley steamboat docked at Penarth Pier today, Tuesday, as it begins its summer tour of the Bristol Channel.

The Waverley docks at Penarth Pier on June 6 (Image: Newsquest)

On June 6, hundreds of people queued along the famous old pier at Penarth to board the Waverley.

The famous old boat was heading from Penarth at 12.15pm heading to Ilfracombe for 3.10pm and will return to Penarth at 8.30pm.

It was choppy conditions for the journey which began just after midday (Image: Newsquest)

The famous red and black funnels stood strong, but rocked a little on what was blustery conditions for the journey.

Hundreds queued to board the ship which has a capacity of 650 to 750 depending on the weather (Image: Newsquest)

The Waverley has been on the water since 1947, and first underwent restoration in 1975, when kids paid £1 to travel - the same price currently charged for over-fives.

The 76-year-old vessel has been subject to massive refurbishment projects to keep it shipshape.

In the last 20 years, the much-loved vessel has undergone a £7 million heritage rebuild.

Most recently £180,000 was raised in two months to pay for dry-docking.

The Waverley was headed to Ilfracombe (Image: Newsquest)

When will the Waverley be in Penarth?





June 07: 11:15 / 20:15;

June 10: 10:00 / 21:15;

June 11: 11:15 / 16:15;

June 13: 12:15 / 19:00;

June 15: 09:00 / 14:15 / 19:00;

June 16: 09:00 / 19:45;

June 17: 10:30 / 20:00.

The Waverley on the move across the channel (Image: Newsquest)

Paul Semple, Waverley’s manager, said it was a big year for the ship.

"This year we are taking Waverley to an increased number of ports and piers as we look to broaden her appeal to the greatest number of people,” said Mr Semple.

"This summer Waverley will offer some delightful cruises with a variety that no other historic seagoing vessel can match.

"We are confident that by taking Waverley to so many areas around the UK will help ensure her continued survival as a fully operational steamship.

"As Waverley approaches her 50th anniversary in preservation and having carried well over six million passengers, the challenge is no easier to operate and maintain a remarkable piece of our proud maritime heritage.

The Waverley at the end of Penarth Pier (Image: Newsquest)

"Everyone that sails helps to ensure Waverley’s paddles keep turning.

"We are exceptionally grateful to all those who supported the recent appeal to meet the cost of Waverley’s annual dry docking which took place in March ahead of the 2023 season.

"Over 2,000 people donated with £180,000 being raised in just two months."

