Blondie will be performing at Cardiff Castle on Friday, June 16 with the show set to kick off at 7.30pm.

Here's all you need to know ahead of this week's show.

Are tickets still available to see Blondie in Cardiff?





Tickets are still available (at the time of publication) to purchase for Blondie's show at Cardiff Castle on Friday, June 16.

* BLONDIE - 250 TICKETS REMAINING! *



The rock and roll hall of fame icons touch down in Cardiff THIS Friday! 😍



Don’t miss one of the biggest shows this summer 🙌🏼



🎙️@BlondieOfficial

🏰 @cardiff_castle

🎟️ Under 250 remaining 👉🏼 https://t.co/1pW5THGOyl pic.twitter.com/6u31gvAiIE — DEPOT (@DepotCardiff) June 13, 2023

Tickets are on sale through the Ticketmaster website and are available for £61.85.

There are only standing spots available for the concert.

Blondie Cardiff Castle concert times

Blondie will be performing at Cardiff Castle on Friday, June 16.

Gates open at 5pm with the concert set to kick off at 7.30pm.

Who is the support act for Blondie in Cardiff?





Blondie will be supported by The Molotovs on Friday night.

The Molotovs are known for songs including Come to Grief and In Conversation.

What is the weather like for Blondie's concert at Cardiff Castle?





Cardiff Castle is an open-air venue and so is subject to weather conditions.

According to the BBC weather forecast for Friday, June 16, it will be 26C and sunny with a light breeze in Cardiff.

It is predicted that at 7pm, at the start time of the concert, it will still be 24C.

Road closures for Blondie's Cardiff Castle show

Unlike the Beyonce and Coldplay concerts at Principality Stadium, there will be no road closures for Blondie's gig at Cardiff Castle on Friday.

Parking at Cardiff Castle

According to the Cardiff Castle website, there is no dedicated parking available on site.

However, there are several public parking facilities close by.

Pre-bookable parking is available at NCP Cardiff Westgate Street and NCP Cardiff Greyfriars.

From 10 Jun to 5 Aug, we are welcoming globally renowned artists to Cardiff Castle as part of the Summer Concert Series.

If you are planning to visit during this time, please note that there will be some changes to our regular opening hours on event days.https://t.co/kcodSzuC6X — Cardiff Castle (@cardiff_castle) June 9, 2023

There are also a number of other city centre car parks that will be available to use on the day including St David's Car Park which is open 24 hours.

Other artists performing at Cardiff Castle this summer

Blondie is one of a host of big names performing at Cardiff Castle this summer.

Other artists performing at Cardiff Castle in 2023 include:

Rag 'n' Bone Man - June 25

Glitterbox - July 1

Sting - July 2

Westlife - July 5

Hozier - July 6

The Lumineers - July 7

Bastille - July 8

Tom Jones - July 21, 24 and August 5

Harry Styles is also set to be in Cardiff next week as part of his Love On Tour.

Styles will perform two shows at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21, 2023.