The original complaint said that the opinion column by the former Top Gear star was sexist towards the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

However, Ipso rejected claims that the piece was inaccurate, harassed the Duchess and included discriminatory remarks about her race.

The Sun newspaper will now have to publish a summary of the findings on the same page where the column is usually printed along with a notice flagging the statement on the front page.

In a statement, the newspaper said that it accepts “that with free expression comes responsibility”, adding it has a “proud history of campaigning for women”.

Women's rights group says Ipso ruling on Jeremy Clarkson column is 'landmark decision'





Of the decision, the Fawcett Society, which brought forward the complaint, said the ruling was a “landmark decision” and that the column was “vile and offensive”.

This is the first time that the press regulator has upheld a complaint regarding discrimination about someone's sex, Ipso said.

Ipso found that claims that the Duchess exercised power over her husband Prince Harry because of her sexuality was “a reference to stereotypes about women using their sexuality to exert influence” and “implied that it was the duchess’s sexuality – rather than any other attribute or accomplishment – which was the source of her power”.

It also found that Jeremy Clarkson's comparison of Meghan Markle to former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and serial killer Rose West was made because the three are female.

In the article, Clarkson wrote: “I hate her (Meghan). Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.”

Ipso said that Meghan Markle was positioned as a “specifically female negative role model” when he referred to her influence on “younger people, especially girls”.

It also said that the columnist's "dream" of seeing her publically shamed through the streets of Britain was a form of “humiliation and degradation”.

It said: “Ipso considered that any of these references, individually, might not represent a breach of the code.

“However, to argue that a woman is in a position of influence due to ‘vivid bedroom promises’, to compare the hatred of an individual to other women only, and to reference a fictional scene of public humiliation given to a sexually manipulative woman, read as a whole, amounted to a breach of clause 12 (which relates to discrimination).”

“Ipso therefore found that the column included a number of references which, taken together, amounted to a pejorative and prejudicial reference to the Duchess of Sussex’s sex in breach of the Editors’ Code.”

The article, which was published in December of 2022, became the most complained about piece in Ipso's history with some 25,000 being made.

Jeremy Clarkson later apologised for the column, describing the language as "disgraceful" adding that he was "profoundly sorry".

The Duke of Sussex also branded the comments “horrific, hurtful and cruel”.