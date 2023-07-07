The authorities have declared an end to the public health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, lifting a number of restrictions on foreign visitors.

Brits holidaying in the European country will no longer be required to wear face coverings when entering, allowing many to opt out of packing the important item.

The health crisis was put in place following the arrival of Covid-19 in early 2020 which saw people required to wear face masks in public spaces.

Face masks are no longer required for UK tourists coming to Spain (Image: Canva)

What are the drinking rules in Spain and resorts like Majorca?





Across Spain, it is forbidden to drink alcohol in the street with fines under 500 euros for minors and 600 euros for those aged 18 and over.

These regulations can vary between localities but it is strongly recommended that tourists avoid drinking alcohol in public areas outside of pubs and restaurants.

Recently, Majorcan authorities announced their intention to crack down on certain behaviours associated with some who visit Spain.

It is hoped that these new measures to curb antisocial behaviour will "improve the safety of tourists and residents”.

Restrictions exit on alcohol with most of Spain restricting drinking in the street (Getty) (Image: Getty)

To fight back against noise and pub crawls, Majorca announced fines of 100 euros for minor violations with fines of up to 3000 euros being handed out for more serious cases.

Over the last few years, tourists have been limited in the amount of alcohol they can consume in a given day.

People in Majorca and other resort towns can no longer buy alcohol between 9:30 pm and 8 am with much of Spain prohibiting purchases after 10 pm.