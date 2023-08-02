EASTENDERS actress Shona McGarty is set to leave the soap after 15 years, the BBC has confirmed.
The actress joined the cast in 2008 aged 16 to portray Whitney Dean and she’s been a staple in Albert Square ever since.
It has been reported that her final scenes will air early next year.
McGarty has been nominated for a host of awards for her portrayal of Whitney, including a number of National Television Awards.
#EastEnders. All next week on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/xsMqMGl6SL— BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) July 28, 2023
Shona McGarty to leave EastEnders after 15 years
Earlier this year, she was also nominated at the British Soap Awards in the scene of the year category for her depiction of losing her baby with Zack Hudson, played by James Farrar.
The 31-year-old has also featured in a number of charitable projects with the BBC soap such as a crossover episode with Coronation Street in 2010 and in 2020.
The EastEnders cast shake up will also see Lorraine Stanley, written out of the show.
The 47-year-old plays launderette worker Karen Taylor and first made her appearance on the show in 2017.
She is also known for playing Kelly in the 2006 film London To Brighton.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here