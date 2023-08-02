The actress joined the cast in 2008 aged 16 to portray Whitney Dean and she’s been a staple in Albert Square ever since.

It has been reported that her final scenes will air early next year.

McGarty has been nominated for a host of awards for her portrayal of Whitney, including a number of National Television Awards.

Shona McGarty to leave EastEnders after 15 years

Earlier this year, she was also nominated at the British Soap Awards in the scene of the year category for her depiction of losing her baby with Zack Hudson, played by James Farrar.

The 31-year-old has also featured in a number of charitable projects with the BBC soap such as a crossover episode with Coronation Street in 2010 and in 2020.

Lorraine Stanley, who plays launderette worker Karen Taylor, is also leaving EastEnders (Image: Danny Lawson/PA)

The EastEnders cast shake up will also see Lorraine Stanley, written out of the show.

The 47-year-old plays launderette worker Karen Taylor and first made her appearance on the show in 2017.

She is also known for playing Kelly in the 2006 film London To Brighton.