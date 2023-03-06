St Martins School in Caerphilly has called winning School of the Year at last year’s South Wales Schools & Education Awards a ‘rewarding experience.’
Headmaster Lee Jarvis said it has helped the school’s confidence, the awards recognise the hard work and dedication of schools across Gwent.
The fifth annual South Wales Schools & Education Awards launched on Monday, March 6. See the full list of 2022 winners here.
Mr Jarvis said: “Winning the South Wales Schools and education awards gave school staff and our children an enormous boost.
“It recognised the hard work that they do each and every day be they teachers in classrooms, part of the wellbeing team or support staff.
Lee Jarvis - head teacher at St Martin's School, Caerphilly
“Working with our community is such a rewarding experience in itself but to have this award helped to cement the pride that our families have in their school and the people that work there.
“It has helped us to develop further confidence to build upon the great achievements that we have experienced at the school and give support to our schools in their improvement journey.”
For a full list of categories, information on sponsorship and how to nominate an individual or establishment for the 2023 awards visit the website.
South Wales Schools and Education Awards 2023
The quick and easy way to enter this year's South Wales Schools and Education Awards. Choose from below which category you want to nominate an individual or establishment for and tell us in 500 words why you think they should win. You can enter nominations in as many categories as you like using this form. These awards – which will be promoted across our titles including the South Wales Argus, Barry & District News, Penarth Times and the Free Press Series – will celebrate those who have given there all in the past year. To find out the criteria for each category please go to newsquestevents.co.uk/schools-education-awards/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here