Headmaster Lee Jarvis said it has helped the school’s confidence, the awards recognise the hard work and dedication of schools across Gwent.

Mr Jarvis said: “Winning the South Wales Schools and education awards gave school staff and our children an enormous boost.

“It recognised the hard work that they do each and every day be they teachers in classrooms, part of the wellbeing team or support staff.

Lee Jarvis - head teacher at St Martin's School, Caerphilly

“Working with our community is such a rewarding experience in itself but to have this award helped to cement the pride that our families have in their school and the people that work there.

“It has helped us to develop further confidence to build upon the great achievements that we have experienced at the school and give support to our schools in their improvement journey.”

