A Met Office weather warning overnight forecast snowfall across many parts of South Wales and judging by early reports that prediction was an accurate one.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has announced "many" of its schools are closed today.

As of 7.30am, the schools which are currently marked as closed are:

Abercarn Primary

Bedwas High

Bedwas Junior

Blackwood Comp

Bryn Awel Primary

Bryn Primary

Cefn Fforest Primary

Crumlin Primary

Cwm Glas Infants

Cwm Ifor Primary

Cwmaber Infants

Cwmaber Junior

Cwmcarn Primary

Cwrt Rawlin Primary

Derwendeg Primary

Gilfach Fargoed Primary

Graig-y-Rhacca Primary

Greenhill Primary

Hendre Junior

Heolddu Comp

Idris Davies 3-18

Lewis School Pengam

Llancaeach Junior

Machen Primary

Nantyparc Primary

Newbridge School

Penllwyn Primary

Phillipstown Primary

Plasyfelin Primary

Pontllanfraith Primary

Rhiw Syr Dafydd Primary

Rhydri Primary

Risca Comp

Risca Primary

St Cenydd

St Helens Catholic Primary

St Martins Comp

Ty Isaf Infants

Ty Sign Primary

Tyn y Wern Primary

Tynewydd Primary

Upper Rhymney Primary

White Rose Primary

YG Cwm Gwyddon

Ysgol Bro Sannan

Ysgol Cwm Derwen

Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni (both sites)

Ysgol Ifor Bach

Ysgol Y Lawnt

For the latest information on your school, check the Caerphilly council website here.