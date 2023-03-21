CHILDREN across Wales are well in to the spring term and already another half term break is on its way.
It is just over a week until schools break up, ready for the Easter holidays.
Friday, March 31, is the last day of term before children can enjoy a well-earned two-week break.
This year Easter falls on the second Sunday in April on the 9th.
Before then it is Good Friday on April 7, which is classed as a Bank Holiday.
Once that is out of the way, families can enjoy a sweet hot cross bun, along with chocolatey treats as Easter Sunday approaches.
Easter Monday falls on April 10 and is the second Bank Holiday of the year after New Year's Day.
Children can look forward to spending some time with working parents as most will enjoy an extra day off work.
After two weeks of eating endless amounts of chocolate easter eggs, schools will return for the first half of the summer term on Monday, April 17.
Here are all the important dates you need about the upcoming Summer Term.
- Monday, April 3 to Friday, April 14 – Easter Holidays.
- Monday, April 17 to Friday, May 26 – Summer Term
- Monday, May 29 to Friday, June 2 – Whitson half term
- Monday, June 5 to Friday, July 21 – Second half of summer term.
Those are not the only breaks to look forward to as the weather improves the following days are bank holidays.
- May 2 – Mayday
- May 8 an extra Bank Holiday to celebrate King Charles’s coronation.
- June 2 – Spring Bank Holiday
- August 29 – Summer Bank Holiday
