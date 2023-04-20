The Carreg Lam, or stepping stone unit, has places for 12 children in primary school years two to six from across Torfaen.

It opened this week and is based at Ysgol Panteg, in Griffithstown, and caters for children who have been educated in English but want to transfer to Welsh medium schooling.

Torfaen Borough Council said the unit is intended to help “overcome challenges” to greater use of the language.

Seven-year-old Harvey, who started lessons on Monday, is one of the first pupils to enroll on the intensive 12-week programme to improve their skills in Welsh.

Mum Lauren said: “Even in such a short time, Harvey’s confidence has grown tremendously with the language but also we’ve seen a positive change in his self-confidence. He is beginning to use Welsh socially.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity for him to attend Carreg Lam as this wasn’t something that was available to us as parents when we were younger. This will really help his work and give him future opportunities.”

The pilot programme is funded by a three-year Welsh Government grant and is one of a number of Welsh-medium immersion units in Wales.

Cllr Richard Clark, Torfaen council’s cabinet member for education, said: “The council is committed to seeking opportunities and overcoming challenges to promote Welsh language skills and support bilingualism in a positive environment.

“Offering families the chance to move into Welsh-medium education helps to increase those opportunities to learn the language.”

Ysgol Panteg is one of three Welsh medium primaries in Torfaen, with the others being Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbran and Ysgol Bryn Onnen in Pontypool while Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw, also in Pontypool, provides secondary education including for pupils from some other areas of Gwent.

Information about Carreg Lam or to request a copy of the council’s Being Bilingual leaflet about Welsh-medium education in Torfaen is available from the school’s admissions team on 01495 766915 or by emailing schooladmissions@torfaen.gov.uk.