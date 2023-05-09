Robert Reeves, a former headteacher of Soffryd Primary School in Crumlin, was dealt with by Education Workforce Wales (EWC) for what was described as "unacceptable professional conduct".

The former head had faced several allegations including claims he falsified information to give pay increases to members of staff, lied to school governors about events that had not taken place, and signed documents in the name of colleagues.

Following the decision a fitness to practise committee to impose a prohibition order against Mr Reeves, a spokesperson for Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council said: "As part of a review into leadership and management at the school, several issues were identified which were subsequently dealt with in line with our robust policies and procedures.

"Mr Reeves is no longer in the employment of the Local Authority.

"We acknowledge and respect the outcome of the EWC hearing."