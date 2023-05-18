School exclusions in the county borough have almost doubled in the past three years, with 1,919 temporary exclusions and 36 permanent exclusions occurring in 2022/23.

A council report which was presented to the education scrutiny committee on Monday May 15 states: “The number of children in vulnerable groups receiving exclusions is a concern.”

Cabinet member for education, Cllr Carol Andrews, said: “The number of days lost are too high in both primary and secondary schools.”

Out of the total temporary exclusions in the last school year, 93 per cent were for less than five days.

Sarah Ellis, lead for inclusion and additional learning needs (ALN) at the council, said all local authorities are seeing an increase in exclusions and days lost post-Covid.

Ms Ellis said the pandemic had “impacted on children’s engagement in a school environment”.

The report states persistent disruptive behaviour has increased across primary schools, but physical assaults have decreased. It adds that incidents of physical assaults have increased in secondary schools.

The local authority has said it is reviewing what provision schools have in place for behaviour and wellbeing.