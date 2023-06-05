Malpas Church in Wales (CIW) Primary School will face budget and staffing problems unless cuts are made, it is feared.

The city council has therefore proposed slashing the pupil roll from 378 to 315 children at the start of the academic year after next, in September 2024.

"Over recent years, the number of pupils attending Malpas CIW Primary School has decreased significantly," a council report reads. "As of January 2023 there were 25 per cent surplus places at the school."

Forecasts suggest demand at the school could continue to fall in the coming years.

The council has now proposed starting a formal consultation on its proposal to cut pupil numbers - but because Malpas CIW Primary is a voluntary-controlled school, linked to the church, a deal must also be struck with the governing body.

Doing nothing means the school would "continue to carry a large number of surplus places, making staffing and budget difficult to manage, and will be unable to realise any space to support creation of a nursery class".

The council noted Malpas CIW Primary is "the only primary school in the Newport High School cluster that does not currently provide a nursery class" and it hopes the planned reorganisation will allow for younger pupils to join the roll.

Cutting pupil numbers will free up space for a nursery at the school, which would extend its services to pupils as young as three years old.

An estimated 32 half-day places would be provided at the proposed nursery, and "support in achieving a seamless pathway of transition from non-statutory provision to statutory education", the council said.

According to documents shared by the council, Welsh Government guidance recommends a 10 per cent surplus of places across the nation's schools.

But in January this year, there were 25 per cent surplus places at Malpas CIW Primary.

"Forecasts indicate that this number of surplus places will continue to increase at the school over the next 5 years, and could be as high as 35.71 per cent by 2026/27," the council said.

Malpas CIW Primary was lifted out of special measures last December when Estyn inspectors judged the school had made "sufficient progress" in the past three years.

The council's cabinet member for education is expected to decide next week (June 7) to take the proposals to public consultation.

That process will include "public drop-in sessions will held where council officers and members of the governing body will be on hand to explain the proposal and answer questions" about the planned cuts.