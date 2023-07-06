HERE is our next round up of this season's prom pictures.
Malakai Moore, Saul Griffiths, Alex Grindle, Ronish Mugrati, Alex James, Logan King, Ethan Lewis, James Ford, and Evan Floyd at the end of their prom night at Greenmeadow Golf Club
Charlotte Gould from Abersychan School ready for her prom
Lexus Daw attending Liswerry High School's leaving prom
McKenzie Thompson and his girlfriend Taiya Stokes ready for the Llanwern High School prom at the Parkway Hotel, Cwmbran
McKenzie Thompson and his mates at the Llanwern High School prom at the Parkway Hotel, Cwmbran
Lacey Morris, Islwyn High School. The prom was held at Bryn Meadows
Kiya Crooks and Layla Myers set for the St Joseph's RC High Newport prom
Alice Burlow all set for her prom
Ciara Hall and Harrison Banks. They attend Croesyceiliog Comprehensive School and their prom was held at Greenmeadow Golf Club on June 29
Callum Young, Abertillery Learning community - secondary campus. Bedwellty House, Tredegar
