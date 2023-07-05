A council report says that thieves stole copper from the roof of Croesyceiliog Primary School on 'several occasions' and caused damage to the junior block. This affected the ceilings and electrics.

The report to Rachel Jowitt, Torfaen Council's strategic director of economy and environment, asks her to award the contract for a new roof.

Three tenders were received:

£209,284.84;

£189,182;

£183,386.

The report recommends it be awarded to the contractor who submitted the lowest bid.

The roof has been identified as a 'high priority' by the council. The work is 'essential' to stop further damage to the school's junior classrooms. The replacement roof will be fitted during this financial year and take six weeks.