The decision has sparked an angry response from parents who claim "our children are being left behind" and fear the situation is forcing some families to take their little ones elsewhere.

Pupils and staff at Millbrook Primary School, in Bettws, have spent the last year in temporary classrooms at a former adult training centre (ATC) in Brynglas because of possible structural issues.

They had welcomed Camilla, then the Duchess of Cornwall, to Millbrook in July 2022, but within weeks of that royal visit, building inspectors were investigating "potential issues" in one of the school's buildings.

The Duchess of Cornwall meets pupils at Millbrook Primary School in Bettws, Newport, in July 2022. (Image: Finbarr Webster/PA Wire)

The move to Brynglas was "intended to be a short-term measure", Newport City Council said last summer, adding that "every effort is being made to return the school to the Millbrook site as soon as possible".

But in a letter sent to parents towards the end of the current school term, Millbrook's headteacher confirmed learning would go ahead at the ATC for another academic year, for pupils from Reception to Year 6.

Parents have already complained about the disruption to education over the past 12 months, alleging transport to the temporary site was impractical and causing their "exhausted" children to spend more than an hour travelling home each day.

In a letter sent to several Newport councillors and seen by the Argus, parents said: "The future is meant to look bright, yet our children are being left behind and no person in power seems to care."

They alleged the school community had received "what felt like zero support or guidance from the council", and claimed transport to the ATC was especially unsuitable for younger pupils.

"We are now coming to the end of the school year and our children still have no breakfast club, no school sports teams, no after school clubs, unsuitable classroom space, unsuitable outdoor play area and no school," the parents said in their letter, adding that they had concerns about reports of "break-ins" and "vandalism" at the Millbrook Primary site.

The ongoing situation was enough to send some families in search of another school for their children, they claimed.

"Parents are taking their children out of Millbrook and moving them to alternative schools, even schools further away because they do not feel that their children are getting the education they deserve due to the poor, limited and inadequate environment they are being taught in," their letter read.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: "Significant structural defects were found at Millbrook Primary School following investigations which means the building is unsafe to use.

"Our priority has always been to ensure the children could continue to receive their education and fortunately they are able to use the Brynglas Training Centre.

"Transport arrangements were put into place and every effort has been made to align them with the usual school day.

"We are grateful to the staff of Millbrook Primary who have worked hard to make sure the school has been able to operate and ensure the children have an excellent learning environment.

"In-depth work is taking place to identify options for the site. It is important that as much detail as possible is available so a full report can be presented to the cabinet who will make the final decision.

"We acknowledge the concerns of parents and carers, but it is vitally important that a long-term, sustainable and viable solution is found for the school. They are kept informed when any updates are available."