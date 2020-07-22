A TORFAEN based artist has just appeared on a hit BBC One show.

Candice Bees, who specialises in making animal sculptures out of wire was featured on Home is Where the Art is on BBC One, Wednesday, July 22.

Four years ago, the Argus sat down the Cadnice as she set out on her journey...

Candice Bees of Plasycoed Road, Pontnewynydd, recently gave up her job at Greenmeadow Community Farm, Cwmbran, to focus on her passion for art.

After meticulously studying animal anatomy and movement, the 34-year-old former South Wales Police community officer decided to focus on her sculptures on a full-time basis.

At an awards ceremony in London this summer, a striking fox sculpture by the artist scooped the ‘Urban Wildlife Category’ at The David Shepherd Foundation Wildlife Awards.

With a workshop based at Pontnewynydd Small Business Centre, Ms Bees’s stainless steel wire menagerie includes rats, hares and wolves to her largest piece — a full-size deer.

Speaking about her work, she said: “My pieces tend to work and I don’t get many failures. I started with small pieces and they just kept getting bigger and bigger.

“I would like to exhibit if I can as all of my pieces are for sale. At the moment it’s just about finding places that would like to display my work.”

The trained illustrator has exhibited both locally and in London, including twice at the Society of Equestrian Artists' annual show.

After five months of dedicating time to the craft she also hopes to“push the concept as far as possible” while continuing to study the natural behaviour of animals - the motivation behind her work.

“I think a lot of the appeal for me is trying different animals and replicating movement into the wire,” she said.

“What I’m trying to get across to people is an appreciation of nature which people might not always see. Subtle things.

"People don’t see the beauty in nature and I hope my work will help people realise that beauty exists.”

For more information search ‘Candice Bees Fine Art and Wire Sculpture’ on Facebook or visit www.candicebees.co.uk.

Alternatively, follow Ms Bees on Twitter at @CandiceBees.