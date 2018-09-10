THREE members of a drugs gang who made nearly £200,000 dealing heroin and crack cocaine were ordered to pay back just more than £4,500 between them.

Mohammed Hussain, Yassar Hussain and a 17-year-old boy who formed part of a Newport crew appeared at Cardiff Crown Court for a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing.

The trio were part of a network brought to justice by undercover police officers.

The gang was led by brothers Mohammad and Khalik Hussain operating out of their home in Pill’s Potter Street.

Both men, aged 28 and 26 respectively, were each sent to prison for 10 years in January for leading the criminal enterprise smashed by Gwent Police’s Operation Wheel.

Yassar Hussain, Kai Bryan, Emerson Clarke and the 17-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were street dealers.

In the POCA hearing, prosecutor Matthew Cobbe said Mohammed Hussain benefitted by £84,105 from the racket but only had £4,300 of available assets to pay back. Judge Jeremy Jenkins heard how Yassar Hussain profited by £53,887 and had recoverable property of £200.

Mr Cobbe said the teenager, who benefitted by £53,687, will have to pay back a nominal amount of £5.

The joint benefit to the three was £191,679 but the amount they have to pay back between them is £4,505.

All three will have 28 days to meet the confiscation orders or face more jail time.

Yassar Hussain, 24 of St Julian’s Avenue, was jailed for 67 months and the boy for one year.

Khalik Hussain and Clarke, of Windsor Castle Road, who was sent to prison for four years and nine months, are due to have their POCA hearing tomorrow.

Bryan, 18, of Baldwin Drive, who was also jailed for four years and nine months for conspiracy to supply class A drugs and dangerous driving, is due to have his case heard on October 16.

Khalik Hussain and Clarke's cases were supposed to take place today but they were only transported in the morning from prison in Leeds and Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, respectively for the 10am hearing in Cardiff Crown Court and therefore didn't arrive in time.

Judge Jenkins told the court he wanted to know the names of the Prison Service staff responsible for failing to transfer the defendants over the weekend and said they could be held personally responsible for meeting the public cost of holding another hearing.

The drugs gang were convicted of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing held in January, Gwent Police Detective Chief Inspector Nick Wilkie had said: “These latest results demonstrate our ongoing and relentless commitment to targeting individuals and groups who are involved in the supply of illegal drugs and ensuring they are bought to justice."

"This organised crime group committed serious offences openly and brazenly, they thought with impunity – they were wrong.

"The sentences they received today reflect their detrimental effect on the local community and I hope this gives out the message that drug crime will not be tolerated in Gwent and that those who consider a life crime will pay the consequences."