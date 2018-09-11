Preseli Pembrokeshire AM Paul Davies was elected as the new leader of the Conservatives in the Welsh Assembly last week. But who is Paul Davies? IAN CRAIG takes a look at the man who is stepping into Andrew RT Davies' shoes.

“IF SOMEONE had said to me 20 years ago I would be the AM for Preseli Pembrokeshire, I would not have believed it. But if someone had said I, as a boy from the traditional heartlands of west Wales, would be leading the Conservatives in the National Assembly in 2018, I certainly would not have believed it.”

Those were the words of Paul Davies after he was elected as the new leader of the Conservatives in the Welsh Assembly last week.

From a small village in Ceredigion to the front lines of Welsh politics, it's been quite the journey for the Preseli Pembrokeshire AM.

As with many politicians, it took a few tries to get elected - following unsuccessful Parliamentary bids in 2000 and 2001 and a run in the 2013 Assembly Election, Mr Davies finally won the seat he has held ever since in 2007, and since then has quietly but confidently risen in the opposition ranks.

And last week this work paid off, with the party's membership overwhelmingly backing him as Andrew RT Davies' successor, with 68.1 per cent of the vote.

But how will the Welsh Conservatives be different under Paul Davies' leadership?

While clearly charismatic and extremely popular among many, Andrew RT Davies was a divisive character among many, with people both within the party and outside it sometimes finding his unashamedly brash a little much to deal with.

Paul Davies, on the other hand, is far more measured, and a man politicians of other persuasions may be far more willing to get around the table with.

He certainly embodies many of the typical values of the Conservative Party, having described himself on multiple occasions as "unashamedly pro-business", but will also appeal to the more socially liberal wing of the group - making a point during his his victory speech last week to address the lack of diversity within the Welsh Conservative ranks.

"It is still extremely worrying that the Conservative Party, which introduced many of the great reform acts, has never had a female MP in Wales," he said.

"Diversity is important in politics, diversity in identity, opinion, of background, but in experience too.

"At the next Assembly Election I want to see a genuinely diverse slate of candidates from all walks of life - some of whom may not even see themselves as being interested in traditional party politics, but care passionately about their community.

"As a party we need to be more representative of the people, not only we seek to represent, but also to serve."

So many in the party feel Mr Davies' election will signal a new era for the Welsh Conservatives, and one which could finally see the party grasp control of power in the Assembly.

But there's no denying he's got his work cut out for him.

It would take an awful lot for the Conservatives to win a majority over Labour in the 2021 Assembly Election - a fact Mr Davies, as a pragmatic politician, will be acutely aware of.

So the only realistic chance is to enter into a power-sharing agreement - an option Paul Davies has not ruled out, although he has said party members would be given the opportunity to vote on any potential deal.

While, based on arithmetic alone, this isn't out of the question, Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has made it clear a party under her leadership will never enter into a coalition.

But that doesn't put an end to the entire entirely - Plaid Cymru is currently in the midst of its own leadership campaign, with Ms Wood fending of challenges from Adam Price and Rhun ap Iorwerth. The winner will be announced later this month, and could set the tone for Welsh politics heading into 2021.

But, for his part, Mr Davies was refreshingly honest in his victory speech about the party's recent electoral woes in Wales.

"As a party we've got the ideas and the right values to radically improve our country," he said. "But we need to be honest with ourselves - before we are ready to take up the reigns of government we have work to do.

"Before we can transform our country, we must first transform our party.

"In the unexpected 2017 General Election our party was put to the test in a pressurised and taxing way, and we were found to be wanting.

"It was the second election in just 12 months where we went backwards."

He added: "We need change in our group in the Assembly if we are truly to prepare for the immense challenges of serving in government.

"After almost 20 years in opposition it cannot be a case of business as usual.

"We need to reach out, engage better and listen far more."

And of course he'll also have to deal with the number one issue of the day - Brexit.

In stark contrast to his predecessor, a vocal Brexiteer, Mr Davies backed the Remain campaign ahead of the 2016 referendum. But, as with most within the Conservative Party, he seems to have come round to the idea - or at least fallen in line - and has made it clear he does not support calls for a second referendum.

In his victory speech he said: "My group will continue to represent the result of the 2016 EU referendum and work with the UK Government to deliver Brexit and get the best possible deal for Wales.

"It's vital for our businesses, our agriculture businesses, as well as farming finance across the country, that we get this right.

"I will stand up and oppose any party or individual in Cardiff Bay who seeks to block the will of the people."

There's also an element of division between the UK and Welsh branches of the party.

Andrew RT Davies was never formally the leader of the Conservative Party in Wales, rather the leader of the Welsh Assembly's Conservative group - and there was some disagreement within the party during the leadership campaign around who, exactly, the leader in Wales is.

Paul Davies has previously said he wanted the Welsh party to have more control over its own affairs. But he may face an uphill struggle if a message of congratulations from Theresa May - which specifically referred to him as "leader of (the Welsh Conservatives) in the Welsh Assembly" is anything to go by.

Some have claimed Paul Davies lacks some of the colour and fire of his predecessor - a claim he's been keen to deny.

But he's certainly a very different brand of politician from his predecessor. He only opened a Twitter account when his leadership campaign got under way.

In his victory speech last week he said: “I will not let you down”.

But, with the Assembly returning to regular business after the summer break next week, his real test is ahead.