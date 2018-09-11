THIS week will see the launch of Pontypool Ski Racing - an exciting new ski race club established at Pontypool Ski Centre.

The new club, the first of its kind to be introduced in over 20 years, will provide competition ski race coaching ensuring opportunities for club members to develop along the alpine skiing pathway.

Children from the age of six right up to adults will be welcomed to the club providing they are competent and independent skiers and have the intention to compete.

Coaching will be led by expert and well qualified alpine racing coaches, with head coach Adam Bloom taking the lead.

He said: ‘This is a great opportunity for those interested in competitive skiing to get involved at a local level and I’m really excited to be heading up the coaching team. Pontypool Ski Centre is a fantastic setting.”

Training will take place each Thursday evening from 7pm to 8.30pm. For more information

e-mail cynllunpatagonia@hotmail.co.uk