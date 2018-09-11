A GROUP of professional dog walkers have taken it upon themselves to use their time tramping through the city’s beauty spots to make a real difference – by picking up litter as they go.

Sarah Lavender, 41, of Allt-Yr-Yn, owns Newport dog walking company Woof (&Meow) Newport, and has been picking up at least one bag of litter on her daily walks in Allt-y-yn nature reserve for five years.

Ms Lavender explained she grew so annoyed by the sight of litter in the nature reserve that she contacted Keep Wales Tidy, who supplied her with a litter picking kit.

“I just started trying it doing it quietly as I was walking dogs,” said Ms Lavender.

(Taff the dig helping out on a litter pick)

“The nature reserve is always really bad down there, especially during the summer holidays. I think it’s because it’s quite a remote place, so the council don’t get down there too often.

“I pick litter every morning. There’s always been at least a whole bin bag that I take away, but that can easily be a couple of bin bags some mornings.”

Although Ms Lavender usually works alone, aside from a helping paw or two, other professional Newport dog walkers have taken inspiration from her work and have joined in the fun.

In 2017, Ms Lavender was joined by Cristyn Edwards of Happy paws Dog Walking, Cheryl Walker of Top Barks ltd and Fleur Buchanan of Canine Cwtch for a big litter pick.

The four dog walkers took on St Woolos Cemetery and came away with over 50 bags of litter.

“We all tend to go to the same place to walk the dogs,” explained Ms Lavender.

(Stan gets to keep the tennis balls as a reward for all his hard work)

“Nobody else seems to do it there that I have seen. I keep going because seeing litter dropped on the floor really annoys me, that sums up my motivation really.

“What really gets me is people walking by and saying: ‘ That’s disgusting, how could people to that?’

“But then they keep walking. I always think: ‘Just pick it up.’

“There are always people in Facebook groups who complain about the litter, but they never turn up to the picks. It always tends to be the same people who actually decide to do something about it.

“If you keep making it someone else’s problem then it just won’t get dealt with.

“It doesn’t take long. I’ve only got five minutes I will just do five minutes. I just do what I can. I few all did the same, there wouldn’t be as much of a problem. Although if people didn’t drop it in the first place, there wouldn’t be a problem either.”

PRACTICAL ADVICE

EVERY war needs its heroes.

This summer, the South Wales Argus will be bringing you stories from litter heroes from across Newport, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly County Borough and Torfaen.

(Stan the Doberman)

But YOU can make a difference too.

By making small changes, every single one of us can help tackle the plague of litter sweeping across Wales.

If you want to get involved in litter picking, or set up your own group, Keep Wales Tidy have this simple advice:

“Small actions can make a big difference. So, when you’re out and about, remember to dispose of your litter responsibly – either put it in the bins provided or take it home with you.

“A growing number of people go one step further and carry out a #2minutestreetclean, #2minutebeachclean or just make a point of picking up five items of litter like crisp packets, plastic drinks bottles or cans.

“Anyone looking to dedicate more time to caring for their neighbourhood can sign up to become a Litter Champion. Keep Wales Tidy will provide all the equipment needed to safely carry out more thorough clean-ups.

“Keep Wales Tidy has project officers in every local authority who support community groups to tackle all kinds of environmental improvement projects. They can help with one-off events or support new groups to get going.

“The charity also runs national clean-up campaigns two or three times a year. The next one to take place is the All Wales Beach Clean (14-30 September),which will also be targeting rivers and other watercourses across the country. All the details can be found on the Keep Wales Tidy website.”

You can get in touch with Keep Wales Tidy at info@keepwalestidy.cymru or call 029 2025 6767.

