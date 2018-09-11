THE summer is traditionally a quieter period in politics, but for our city, it has been quite the opposite.

Just over a week ago, the 2018 Ovo Energy Tour of Britain came to Newport on the first day of its weeklong race around the UK.

The riders, including Welsh hero Geraint Thomas, left Carmarthenshire in the morning and headed to Newport for the finish of the important first stage.

There was a fantastic turn out along the Newport section of the route and the atmosphere at the finish line was electric.

A huge thank you to everyone who came out and showed their support for both the riders and the city – we certainly made a good impression!

One of the draws on the day was the great range of activities on offer for everyone including ‘have-a-go’ cycling opportunities and BMX demonstrations, to British Transport Police carrying out security bike marking and promoting cycle crime prevention.

This element is very important and is a major part of our wider plans for Newport as a key player in the events world – it is not just about big names and high profile – it is most certainly for our residents too.

We appreciate the disruption that is sometimes be caused, but we hope that we are striking a balance by providing exciting and engaging events that everyone can take part in, while raising the city’s profile on a global stage.

I have already mentioned Geraint Thomas, who in the last few weeks has undoubtedly taken the platform as a Welsh inspiration. But on Tour day it hit another level for us.

Newport was truly honoured to welcome Geraint to the city and recognise his achievements by officially unveiling the newly named Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales.

As said in my welcome address on the day, the renaming of the Velodrome after Geraint is a fitting tribute for a Welsh sporting hero who has not only achieved so much in his field but is also a fantastic role model for young people.

He has worked hard, shown determination and has a wonderful attitude both to his sport and to life.

His affinity to the Velodrome is well known and he has inspired many other young people to get on their bikes and head for the track.

I hope that even more will now head to the venue named after him and seek to emulate his success.

Llongyfarchiadau Geraint!