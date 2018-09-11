SCHOOLS are being encouraged to visit a rare exhibition before its too late.

The Generation Games exhibition is every gamer and child’s dream and is available to visit at Pontypool Museum.

Game consoles including Sega Mega Drive and Dreamcast are among those to feature in the display.

Pontypool Museum staff have now revealed they are encouraging schools to visit the exhibition.

Deb Wildgust, who works for Torfaen Museum Trust, said: “We want to see as many schools as possible come and have fun in the exhibition.

“Pupils will be able to see how they have adapted over the years and learn more about them.”

She added: “But if your school is interested in coming to this unique showing, there needs to be no more than 20 people.

“If there are more than 20 people, then there will need to be different groups.

"You need to become before its too late."

The exhibition is available every Tuesday to Thursday until October.