RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information after the remains of a cat were found in suspicious circumstances next to a rope and wire hung on a tree at Pontllanfraith, Blackwood.

The shocking discovery of the black cat with white socks, was found on September 3 with only the legs and rear spine found lying on the ground. The remains were found next to a tree where there was a rope and wire hanging from it, which was located on a patch of land near a medical centre on Blackwood Road.

RSPCA inspector Izzi Hignell said: “The circumstances the body was found in are very suspicious and I do fear that this cat may have suffered horrendously. The pictures of the cat at the location are extremely distressing, although it is unknown how this poor cat died and if it was deliberately killed and tied to a tree.

“We would therefore like to appeal to anyone who has any information about this suspected incident or who knows how this cat may have died or how it ended up in this location.”

A microchip has not been not found, so an owner is unable to be traced and the gender is also not known. Unfortunately there is no CCTV available.

Inspector Hignell added: “This must have been very distressing and shocking for the caller to have found this and we would like to thank them for calling us and taking the body to a veterinary practice.

“Our hearts also go out to there potentially being an owner out there who may have lost their cat and doesn’t know where he/she is.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018. Calls are treated in confidence.

Should you wish to help the RSPCA investigate incidents such as this, you can donate online. The RSPCA is a charity and relies on donations from the public to exist.