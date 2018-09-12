A PET shop has launched a unique fundraising event.

Pets at Home has introduced a ‘Peel and Reveal’ ticket for customers to buy for £1, with proceeds going to the RSPCA.

The scheme will run until this Sunday, and offers the chance to win prizes, such as Pet Portrait experiences, an Apple iPad Pro, £500 worth of dog sitting vouchers through DogBuddy, and more.

Newport store manager, John Tweedy, explains: “The whole team at our store is geared up and ready to raise as much money as possible to help the RSPCA.

“Knowing this money will go towards supporting fantastic rescue centres is a real motivator to do the best we can. We’re calling for all local pet owners and animal lovers to get onboard and donate whatever they can to this important cause.”

Pets at Home colleagues in Wales and England are aiming to sell many tickets, in order to support the work the RSPCA does to help animals avoid pain and suffering.

Sarah Colberg, a spokeswoman from the RSPCA, said: “We are delighted to be supported by Pets at Home colleagues and customers as they raise vital funds to support the RSPCA’s work to promote kindness and prevent cruelty to animals.

“Our 24-hour helpline receives a call on average every 30 seconds and, last year alon,e we received over one million calls and rescued over 114,000 animals. We are only able to be there for animals in need due to generous donations and support so thank you to everyone for getting involved.”