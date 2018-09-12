A COLEG Gwent lecturer’s mental health campaign work for young people has put her on the Independent’s tenth annual Happy List.

The Happy List, promoted by The Independent newspaper, celebrates 50 people from the UK who make Britain a happier place through volunteering, mentoring and selflessness.

All the winners were nominated by others, including full time Care lecturer Victoria English who has been working at Coleg Gwent’s Crosskeys campus for 12 years.

Ms English, from Pontypool, said: "I am thrilled to be nominated and recognised by the list, as it helps to highlight the worthwhile nature of raising funds for charities, helping others and the importance of Mental Health campaigning.

"It’s fantastic to sit alongside the wonderful other people featured in the list who I have so much admiration for."

Ms English was nominated by Anja Nielsen, from the National Education Union, after the two worked together on Royal Commonwealth projects when Anja was Programme Officer for the charity.

Ms Nielsen, who has known Ms English for three years, said: “I nominated Victoria because she is an everyday inspiration.

"She is a tireless campaigner for happiness and positive mental health, who enriches the lives of all those who come into contact with her, both personally and professionally.

"Her dedication to her students is inspiring and has seen them achieve and experience above and beyond what anyone could ever dream of."

Victoria, who campaigns to reduce the stigma associated with mental health, was inspired by her students with additional learning needs.

Ms English said: "I work with an incredible group of young people, who despite learning difficulties and mental health issues, still manage to give so much back to their community and others. Yet often their voice is not heard and help not made available.

"It’s a shocking statistic that almost 40 percent of young people with learning disabilities are likely to suffer from a mental health problem. I was struck by the lack of resources out there to help empower young people with the tools to look after their mental health."

Ms English, who suffers from general anxiety, has worked with company Action for Happiness to embed mental health resources into her teaching curriculum. The Time to Change champion also delivers Mental Health First Aid Youth and practices mindfulness and relaxation with her students in class.

"I’m working with the Mental Health foundation to spearhead a new Peer Support Mental Health venture at the college. I’m lucky to have an amazing line manager, Debbie Field, who fully supports my need to campaign and enables me to pursue wonderful opportunities, not only for myself, but for my students," added Ms English.

