A 48-HOUR dispersal order in a Newport ward has resulted in an arrest after complaints of anti-social behaviour.

The order, issued by Gwent Police, ran from 6.30pm on Friday, September 7, to 6.30pm on Sunday, September 9, and covered the Maesglas area of Newport.

Gwent Police have revealed that eight people were moved on from the area while the order was in place.

A spokesman added: "The eight persons asked to leave Maesglas on Friday evening were aged 13, 14, 14, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 22.

"All were local males. One oft he 14-year-olds was taken home to parents, as he was under 16."

Police have also revealed the 21-year-old listed above was later arrested after he returned to the area while the dispersal order was still in place.

He was charged with failing to comply with the direction to leave, resisting arrest, a public order offence and possession of cannabis, and will appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 24.

Dispersal orders give police officers and community support officers the powers to direct anyone to leave a designated area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour or if officers think their behaviour may lead to antisocial behaviour.

If anyone asked to disperse returns to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.

Anti-social behaviour can be reported to police using the 101 number, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.