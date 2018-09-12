AN ACCIDENT on the Second Severn Crossing this morning partially closed both carriageways of the M4, affecting traffic heading towards Newport.

Shortly after 8am, one car – travelling west – hit the central reservation, sending debris towards two cars travelling east on the other side of the bridge.

Nobody was injured during the incident, Gwent Police confirmed.

Traffic was moved into one lane while emergency services and recovery experts attend the scene.

A spokesman for Gwent Police issued the following statement regarding the incident:

"At approximately 8.10am on Wednesday, 12th September 2018, we received reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on the Price of Wales Bridge.

"A black Kia Carens travelling westbound had struck the central reservation, with debris striking two vehicles - a white Vauxhall Corsa and blue Kia Ceed - travelling eastbound. Both carriageways were partially closed during recovery. No injuries were reported."