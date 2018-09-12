THIS week will host many events as a celebration of the Welsh language.

Newport’s first Welsh language Festival, Gŵyl Newydd, will mean a range of events in the lead up to a celebration at Malpas Court, between 12pm and 4pm, on Saturday.

The festival aims to give the public the chance to socialise and have fun in a completely bilingual setting.

It also offers the opportunity to raise the profile of the Welsh language and showcase the opportunities on offer for fluent speakers and learners alike to use Welsh.

Today there will be a lecture about Owain Glyndŵr at the Settlement in Pontypool, between 6pm and 8pm. There will also be classical guitar music, by Rhisiart Arwel, from 7.30pm, at Woodfield Arms, in Chepstow.

On Friday morning there will be a walk at Newport Wetlands, with people from the Gwent Welsh for Adults Centre.

Saturday will be the climax of the festival, with a range of entertainment and performances taking place.

This includes performances by Côr y Dreigiau Choir, Afon Lwyd Choir, local schools, folk dancers Gwerinwyr Gwent, Iwcs ukulele orchestra, and singer Mei Gwynedd closing the day.

There will also be a theatrical performance by Mewn Cymeriad, circus and balloon skills, video games, Urdd sports, a story with Cymraeg for Kids, and information and stalls available.

Chair of the Gŵyl Newydd committee, Jamie James said: "The Welsh language is growing strongly in Newport and beyond, with more and more fluent and new speakers using the language daily.

“Gŵyl Newydd is an opportunity for us all to celebrate our language and culture as well as show the community that the language is alive and used widely in Newport. You are all very welcome this week. "

Harding Evans is the main sponsor for the event, with local partners assisting the organisation. This includes Menter Iaith Casnewydd, Menter Iaith Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen a Mynwy, the Urdd, Gwent Welsh for Adults Center, University of South Wales, Mudiad Meithrin, Cymraeg for Kids, and Merched y Wawr, plus local volunteers.

To find out more about this event go to www.gwylnewydd.cymru