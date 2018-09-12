AN INDIAN restaurant has had its licence revoked after a Home Office investigation found 'illegal workers' at the site.

The Ambala, of Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale, has lost its premises licence after two employees, a chef and a waiter, were found working there without evidence of permission to be employed in the UK during an enforcement visit on February 8 this year.

The licence permits the sale of alcohol and the provision of live and recorded music during allocated hours. However it does not affect the sale of food.

Ryan Moore, an immigration officer who was in charge of the operation, told a Blaenau Gwent council licensing sub-committee meeting on Tuesday that it was the second time the restaurant has been investigated.

Previously, in December 2015, two arrests were made and the restaurant was issued with a £10,000 fine which it paid in full.

Mr Moore said: "The fine was accepted which suggests it was fully aware of the need to carry out right to work checks."

Syed Ali, owner of the restaurant and the premises licence holder, said he was off work around the time of the enforcement visit because his daughter was undergoing several operations in hospital.

Mr Ali told the meeting he contacted Jobcentre Plus to request staff to cover during the period he was looking after his daughter.

"From my heart, I did not know they were illegal," he said.

One worked for one week, Monday to Friday, for a total of 40 hours and was paid around £250.

The other worked for three days, Mr Ali said.

Cllr Denzil Hancock asked whether Mr Ali checked for proof that the staff had the right to work in the UK.

In response, Mr Ali said the workers were checked by Jobcentre Plus.

But Mr Moore pointed out that an employer is responsible for carrying out the checks and not the job centre.

Mr Ali said he did not check the documents until he returned to work in February.

The restaurant has been fined £30,000 over the more recent incident but this has yet to be paid. The meeting heard an objection has been lodged against the civil penalty.

Of the previous incident in 2015, Mr Ali said one of the workers was checked over his right to work but has since been "sent back" to his previous country. He claimed that the second person was not involved in any work at the restaurant.

Announcing the decision by the panel of three councillors, solicitor at the council Martin Woodland said the sub-committee felt the incidents were a "serious breach of the licensing objectives to prevent crime and disorder."

Mr Woodland said it also demonstrated a "distinct lack of due diligence checks" being carried out. The restaurant has 21 days to appeal against the decision.