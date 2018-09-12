CALLS have been made for more trading space at Usk’s Christmas Festival after a typo meant the town council applied for 50 fewer pitches than needed.

Usk Town Council was granted block trading consent for 42 pitches in the town centre by Monmouthshire County Council in March.

The consent covers all regular markets and events held in the town throughout the year, with permission granted for pitches in New Market Street, Bridge Street, Maryport Street, Legion Car Park and near the Usk Bridge riverbank.

Upon submitting a new application for further pitches, the town council discovered that they had only asked for two pitches in Twyn Square – as opposed to the 52 they require for their festive market.

The event is due to take place between Friday, November 30 and Sunday, December 2.

Together with further amendments, the council have now returned to MCC’s licensing and regulatory committee asking for a total of 178 pitches.

The town council are seeking to close Maryport Street South park and establish 86 pitches, a move the council say will help reduce congestion in Twyn Square.

“This will be one large marquee with up to 60 tables underneath and a further 26 pitches around,” the council’s request reads.

“These would be for traders bringing their own self-contained trailers.

“The market has generated a great deal of interest and we are hoping that you will grant permission.”

The council’s car parks manager has confirmed that both the car park and Twyn Square will be closed to all traffic from 8am on November 30 to 8am on December 3.

Signage warning of the closures will be posted at both car parks a week before the closures, according to a report.

Members of the licensing and regulatory committee will consider the application on Tuesday, September 18.