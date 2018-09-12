AN ELEVEN-YEAR-OLD girl has been taken to hospital after being knocked down in Tredegar.

The girl was hit by a car on The Promenade just before 3pm.

The injuries are understood to not be life threatening.

Gwent Police and Welsh Ambulance attended the incident.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 2.50pm on Wednesday, September 12, we received reports of a road traffic collision in The Promenade, Tredegar, involving a car and a pedestrian.

"A silver BMW had collided with an 11-year-old girl. Her injuries were not life threatening or life changing, and she was transported by ambulance to hospital. No arrests were made.

"Investigations are ongoing."