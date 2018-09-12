TWO more members of a drugs gang were ordered to pay back money after making more than £100,000 pushing heroin and crack cocaine on the streets of Newport.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing was told Khalik Hussain and Emerson Clarke had benefitted to the tune of £54,481 and £54,542 respectively.

The pair appeared in Cardiff Crown Court from custody and were told by Judge Jeremy Jenkins to repay £794.02 and £855 within 28 days or face an extra seven days in prison.

Earlier this week three members of the gang who made nearly £200,000 were forced to hand over just over £4,500 between them at a separate hearing.

Mohammed Hussain, Yassar Hussain and a 17-year-old boy formed part of a network that was smashed by undercover police officers in Gwent Police’s Operation Wheel.

It was headed by brothers Mohammad and Khalik Hussain who were operating out of their home in Pill’s Potter Street.

Both men, aged 28 and 26 respectively, were each sent to prison for 10 years in January for leading the criminal enterprise.

Yassar Hussain, Kai Bryan, Emerson Clarke and the 17-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were street dealers.

In the that hearing, prosecutor Matthew Cobbe said Mohammed Hussain benefitted by £84,105 from the racket and only had £4,300 of available assets to pay back.

Judge Jenkins heard how Yassar Hussain profited by £53,887 and had recoverable property of £200.

Mr Cobbe said the teenager, who benefitted by £53,687, will have to pay back a nominal amount of £5.

All three will have 28 days to meet the confiscation orders or face more jail time.

Yassar Hussain, 24 of St Julian’s Avenue, was jailed for 67 months and the boy for one year.

Khalik Hussain and Clarke, of Windsor Castle Road, who was sent to prison for four years and nine months, are due to have their POCA hearing tomorrow.

Bryan, 18, of Baldwin Drive, who was also jailed for four years and nine months for conspiracy to supply class A drugs and dangerous driving, is due to have his proceedings heard on October 16.

The gang were convicted of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Speaking after the six were sentenced in January, Gwent Police Detective Chief Inspector Nick Wilkie said: “This organised crime group committed serious offences openly and brazenly, they thought with impunity – they were wrong.

" The sentences they received today reflect their detrimental effect on the local community and I hope this gives out the message that drug crime will not be tolerated in Gwent and that those who consider a life crime will pay the consequences."