I RECENTLY visited Solas, an organisation which provides a broad range of services for people who are vulnerable, homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Originally founded in 1983 to provide housing and support in Newport, they now offer services across Wales.

Solas’ mission is to help people get where they want to be in life. By providing housing and support they can prevent social exclusion and develop the capabilities of the people they support.

Their centre at Clifton Place, Stow Hill, Newport offers accommodation for those that are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

It provides safe, clean and comfortable living for twenty nine service users including young people aged 16-21 and families.

Meeting with Kate Robson and the Area Manager Sara Davies, I toured the facilities and met with current service users to discuss their experiences and hear their thoughts on how homelessness can be tackled.

One young occupant commented that access to more facilities like Clifton Place was necessary to alleviate homelessness and provide refuge for those that are desperate. This was corroborated by the voices of other young residents who praised Solas for its sense of community and social cohesion. Indeed, loneliness and lack of mentoring and support both cause and prolong homelessness.

Additionally, residents praised Solas for acting as a sanctuary, deterring residents from ongoing substance abuse, and preparing them for life after their residency via various educational workshops. Adopting a psychologically informed approach, these workshops ranged from health & fitness, financial budgeting, computer literacy, life skills and appropriate social behavior to prevent future evictions and anti- social behavior penalties.

On average, two residents leave Clifton Place per week, securing accommodation. Moreover, to date, only two evictions have resulted, due to Solas’ integrated system to prevent relapse and re-housing.

Keen to promote employment and entrepreneurialism, I questioned the current educational and training schemes in place. Given their multi- network structure, Solas currently offers a number of upskilling training opportunities with local companies and organisations.

Homelessness is a serious issue that demands urgent attention.

Clifton Place is comfortable, inviting and well organised. The team are passionate and committed to tackling homelessness and improving lives.

I would like to thank Kate and Sara for their welcome and for providing me with an insight into the fantastic work they are doing to tackle homelessness and help people meet their aspirations and work towards their personal goals.