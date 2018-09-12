PLANS for a new 'attractive' footbridge to replace a subway in Newport have been submitted to the council.

The proposed bridge is planned to replace Devon Place subway and improve access to Newport railway station.

Under the plans the bridge will connect Devon Place with Queensway.

Ramps will be included on either side of the main span to allow cyclists to walk their bikes over the footbridge.

"Installing the footbridge will encourage more pedestrians, including the mobility impaired, to cross the railway and enter Newport’s city centre, which will help to maintain Newport’s local economy," says a design and access statement, submitted by Capita Property and Infrastructure on behalf of the council.

"The proposed footbridge will provide improved access to Newport railway station, reducing a barrier to the public using public transport.

"The addition of an attractive footbridge to Newport’s city centre will contribute to improving the visual quality of the city’s landscape."

The statement says the footbridge will provide a crossing for pedestrians and cyclists that is "safer and more attractive to use than the existing subway."

With a main span of 53 metres, it will be owned and maintained by Newport City Council.

The bridge has been designed to be "an attractive open and inviting replacement" to the subway.

The superstructure is planned to be painted 'moss green', while panels over the bridge will be light grey.

Handrails are intended to have " a brushed stainless steel finish", with the upper of two handrails incorporating LED lighting.

CCTV will monitor the area and bollards will be positioned to prevent vehicular access under the plans.

Ramps will also offer "a more economical solution" to meeting accessibility requirements than the costs associated with installing a lift.

"The existing subway with stepped ramps do not meet the requirements of the Disability Discrimination Act (DDA)," the design and access statement adds.

"The proposed footbridge will offer a structure that does meet the requirements without the need to install and maintain a lift.

"The proposed footbridge therefore improves facilities for disabled and mobility impaired users."

View the plans at newport.gov.uk, searching reference 18/0657.