A LEADING Newport County AFC player surprised Maindee Primary School pupils by joining them for assembly.

Pupils were delighted to have Keanu Marsh-Brown turn up and lots of them had questions such as “how many goals have you scored” and “what does it take to become a footballer”.

The footballer surprised pupils with tickets for Saturday's League Two match against Yeovil Town.

He said: “We have a great relationship with Maindee Primary School and they help us out a lot on match day. It’s great to be able to thank them with a few tickets to Saturday’s game. I really enjoyed visiting the school today and engaging with some of our existing fans and some potential new ones.

"I hope my visit, and the fact we’ve had a great start to the season, will encourage some of these kids and their families to come along and support us on Saturday. I’ve heard the Club are running some family-friendly activities before the match too, so there should be loads for the kids to do before the football even starts.”.

The match will kick off at 3pm.

To get tickets, visit bit.ly/2QqVsSy