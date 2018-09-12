A CITY taxi driver has revealed he is too afraid to work after being attacked by four men who held him by the neck while rifling through his cab in an early morning raid.

Terry Enos, 57, of Jones Street, Baneswell, works for Chow Taxis, based in Pill, Newport. He has driven taxis in the city for 31 years.Yesterday (Tuesday, September 11), Mr Enos was sent on an early morning job. He drove to Severn Terrace, Stow Hill, and parked up outside the cathedral, near the site of the old Six Bells public house.

The man he was expecting to pick up emerged from a nearby lane, and got into the front of Mr Enos’ taxi. But, without Mr Enos noticing, three other men got into the back. One grabbed the driver by the throat, while the other three stole his phone and his money belt from around his waist.

Mr Enos bravely went back to work today (Wednesday, September 12), but left early after finding he couldn’t face the job.

“I’ve spoken to some colleagues about it, and the say the longer I leave it the worse it will get,” explained Mr Enos.

“But I’m too scared to go back at the moment. It’s just not fair. No one should be afraid to do their job. I’m trying to serve the community and earn a living, but I’m too scared. We don’t have any protection when you think about it. After it happened, I couldn’t do anything.

They took my phone so I couldn’t call for help. The police station didn’t open until 7am. I was completely on my own.”

As he had only just started his shift, Mr Enos only had £35 in his money belt. But his wife, Tania, said the amount of money was irrelevant, and explained how the

“Nothing like this has ever happened to him in his life,” she said.

"It’s just the kind of thing you never think is going to happen to you.

"It’s shaken him up to the point that he was lying in baths of sweat last night in bed. People just don’t understand the dangers that taxi drivers are facing these days. He was crying last night. I’ve never seen him like that. He said it felt like it lasted a lifetime, when it was probably over in seconds.”

Lionel Morris, Chairman of the Newport Hackney Carriage Association, said incidents like this weren’t as common as people might think, but added he felt uneasy driving in Newport city centre on night shifts and early in the morning.

“I don’t like putting myself in a position where I feel unsafe,” he said.

“And it has gotten worse in and around the city centre recently. It’s difficult because you are alone with people who are very drunk and sometimes are on drugs. I don’t feel very safe.”

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 7.10am on Tuesday, 11th September 2018, we were called to an alleged robbery in Severn Terrace, Stow Hill, Newport.

"A taxi driver reported being robbed in his vehicle by four males. He suffered no injuries. Investigations are ongoing.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 44 of 11/09/2018."